Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1503 S STATE ST 306

1503 South State Street · (708) 373-2946
Location

1503 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
1503 S STATE ST - Property Id: 249646

UNIQUE 2 BED/2 BATH IN SOUTH LOOP WITH PRIVATE DECK - AVAIL 5/14!
Gorgeous south loop 2 bed / 2 bath in the south loop with a private deck! In unit laundry. Located in downtown Chicago (South Loop) and near numerous colleges (e.g., Columbia College (15 min walk), Illinois Institute of Technology (10-12 min bus), and the UIC campus). Within walking distance to shopping (Banana Republic, Target), grocery stores (Whole Foods, Mariano's), entertainment (Icon Movie Theater, bars), world-class museums, parks and the lakefront. Just a short walk to the Roosevelt Red Line, bus stop right outside building (#29,62), and easy access to Lake Shore Drive and highways. AVAILABLE 5/14!
Property Id 249646

(RLNE5664234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have any available units?
1503 S STATE ST 306 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have?
Some of 1503 S STATE ST 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 S STATE ST 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1503 S STATE ST 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 S STATE ST 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 S STATE ST 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 offer parking?
No, 1503 S STATE ST 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 S STATE ST 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have a pool?
No, 1503 S STATE ST 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have accessible units?
No, 1503 S STATE ST 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 S STATE ST 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 S STATE ST 306 has units with dishwashers.
