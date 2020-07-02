All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1474 N Larrabee St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1474 N Larrabee St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1474 N Larrabee St A

1474 North Larrabee Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1474 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1474 NORTH LARRABEE STREET, #A - Property Id: 315302

Old Town 2 Bed 2 Bath
This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom features a living room, hardwood floors, and an eat in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry and A/C are in the unit. There is a private entrance and patio. Off street parking is included in the rent. Cats and dogs are welcome! Short walk to the Sedgwick Brown/Purple and North/Clybourn Red Line Stations. Water and waste are included in the rent Presented by Fulton Grace

Amenities:
Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1474-n-larrabee-st-chicago-il-unit-a/315302
Property Id 315302

(RLNE5961843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 N Larrabee St A have any available units?
1474 N Larrabee St A has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1474 N Larrabee St A have?
Some of 1474 N Larrabee St A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1474 N Larrabee St A currently offering any rent specials?
1474 N Larrabee St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 N Larrabee St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1474 N Larrabee St A is pet friendly.
Does 1474 N Larrabee St A offer parking?
Yes, 1474 N Larrabee St A offers parking.
Does 1474 N Larrabee St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1474 N Larrabee St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 N Larrabee St A have a pool?
No, 1474 N Larrabee St A does not have a pool.
Does 1474 N Larrabee St A have accessible units?
No, 1474 N Larrabee St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 N Larrabee St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1474 N Larrabee St A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1474 N Larrabee St A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Harper Court
5134 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity