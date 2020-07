1454 West Chestnut Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW SLEEK MODERN CONDO FOR RENT IN NOBLE SQUARE! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS LUXURIOUS UNIT FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN, HW FLOORS, TRAY CEILINGS, TWO OUTDOOR SPACES, CUSTOM CONTEMPORARY LIGHTING AND DESIGN ELEMENTS THROUGHOUT! THE FRONT LIVING/DINING RM HAS DRAMATIC TRAY LIGHTING, & FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS W/ SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO A FRONT BALCONY. CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH MODERN CABINETRY, BUILT-IN TERMADORE APPLIANCES & QUARTZ COUNTERS W/ISLAND. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A SPA BATHROOM WITH CUSTOM TILE & LIGHTING, DOUBLE VANITIES, A LARGE STEAM SHOWER & HEATED FLOORS. 12 MIN WALK TO CTA BLUCK FROM 90/94E @ CHICAGO OR DIVISION. ONE BLOCK FROM 90/94. COVERED PARKING INCLUDED! MUST SEE!