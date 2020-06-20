1448 W ARTHUR AVE

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit w/ in unit laundry located in Rogers Park!
This large 2 bed/2 bath in East Rogers Park offers plenty of common area space as well as large bedrooms! Condo features a walk in closet in master bedroom, in-unit laundry, extremely bright, private balcony, updated unit with fireplace! **Unit has since been repainted neutral colors** This condo is just a few blocks away from Loyola University and the Loyola red line stop! Pets are welcome with additional fee!