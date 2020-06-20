All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

1448 W ARTHUR AVE

1448 W Arthur Ave · (917) 232-2277
Location

1448 W Arthur Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit w/ in unit laundry located in Rogers Park!
This large 2 bed/2 bath in East Rogers Park offers plenty of common area space as well as large bedrooms! Condo features a walk in closet in master bedroom, in-unit laundry, extremely bright, private balcony, updated unit with fireplace! **Unit has since been repainted neutral colors** This condo is just a few blocks away from Loyola University and the Loyola red line stop! Pets are welcome with additional fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have any available units?
1448 W ARTHUR AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have?
Some of 1448 W ARTHUR AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 W ARTHUR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1448 W ARTHUR AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 W ARTHUR AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE offer parking?
No, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have a pool?
No, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have accessible units?
No, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 W ARTHUR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 W ARTHUR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
