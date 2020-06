Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Two Bedroom in Edgewater! BRAND NEW REHAB! ~ (2) Two Bedroom, (1) One Bath in Prime Andersonville location ~ Be The First To Live Here! ~ Features Brand Everything! ~ New Marble Bathroom ~ Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave ~ Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors ~ Tall Ceilings ~ Great light ~ Large Bedrooms with tons of closet space ~ In-unit laundry ~ Storage ~ Heat Included ~ PETS WELCOME!