1425 N Leavitt St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1425 N Leavitt St 2

1425 North Leavitt Street · (773) 318-3881
Location

1425 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath - Property Id: 241557

Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park!
Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! This condo features sleek contemporary finishes throughout, with tons of windows, high ceilings, stainless steel Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer, and a fireplace. Gated parking included. This is an unbeatable location on quiet one way street. Close to Blue Line & Wicker Park.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have any available units?
1425 N Leavitt St 2 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have?
Some of 1425 N Leavitt St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 N Leavitt St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 N Leavitt St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 N Leavitt St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have a pool?
No, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 N Leavitt St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 N Leavitt St 2 has units with dishwashers.
