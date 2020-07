Amenities

Big 1br in Rogers Park!Come check out this one bedroom/1 bath apartment. -Plenty of natural light!-Huge living area-Heat included!-Steps to the beach/Lake front. Less than 5 minutes to the Morse Red Line-Morse Fresh Market, Dunkin Donuts, cafes, and a neighborhood sports bar and grill! Everything within walking distance. -Loyola University one stop away. A great location with a lot to offer! -Cats are welcome!**650 minimum credit score required. NO exceptions. Cosigners only accepted for income.**