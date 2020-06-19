1363 E 53rd St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Studio in Hyde Park - Property Id: 193646
Located in the absolute heart of Hyde Park steps from the University of Chicago campus, 1363 E 53rd is a classic Chicago building offering beautifully finished and spacious studios.
Aside from the original woodwork, we've updated just about everything else at this building! You can enter with a key, or with just a tap of your phone using our app system. Brand new kitchens with stainless appliances and stone countertops, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, central A/C, and modern lighting
The building offers a controlled package receiving room, bike storage, laundry facilities onsite with mobile payment and a shared courtyard/picnic area. There's a monthly amenity fee which includes: heating, WiFi, cooking gas, trash pickup, snow removal, and maintenance.
Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Price:1060/month
Start: 7/1
Location: 1363 E 53rd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193646
Property Id 193646
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5833820)