1363 E 53rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning package receiving

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage internet access package receiving

Available 07/01/20 Studio in Hyde Park - Property Id: 193646



Located in the absolute heart of Hyde Park steps from the University of Chicago campus, 1363 E 53rd is a classic Chicago building offering beautifully finished and spacious studios.



Aside from the original woodwork, we've updated just about everything else at this building! You can enter with a key, or with just a tap of your phone using our app system. Brand new kitchens with stainless appliances and stone countertops, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, central A/C, and modern lighting



The building offers a controlled package receiving room, bike storage, laundry facilities onsite with mobile payment and a shared courtyard/picnic area. There's a monthly amenity fee which includes: heating, WiFi, cooking gas, trash pickup, snow removal, and maintenance.



Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.



Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.



Price:1060/month

Start: 7/1

Location: 1363 E 53rd

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193646

Property Id 193646



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5833820)