1363 E 53rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1363 E 53rd St

1363 East 53rd Street · (248) 416-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1363 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1060 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
Available 07/01/20 Studio in Hyde Park - Property Id: 193646

Located in the absolute heart of Hyde Park steps from the University of Chicago campus, 1363 E 53rd is a classic Chicago building offering beautifully finished and spacious studios.

Aside from the original woodwork, we've updated just about everything else at this building! You can enter with a key, or with just a tap of your phone using our app system. Brand new kitchens with stainless appliances and stone countertops, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, central A/C, and modern lighting

The building offers a controlled package receiving room, bike storage, laundry facilities onsite with mobile payment and a shared courtyard/picnic area. There's a monthly amenity fee which includes: heating, WiFi, cooking gas, trash pickup, snow removal, and maintenance.

Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Price:1060/month
Start: 7/1
Location: 1363 E 53rd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193646
Property Id 193646

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

