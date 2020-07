1336 n burling street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Available 08/01/20 Live Near Old Town, River North & Lincoln Park - Property Id: 307987



RARELY AVAILABLE TOWNHOME IN A PREMIER LOCATION NEAR THE THRIVING CLYBOURN CORRIDOR, WHOLE FOODS, AND NEWCITY, (MARIANO?S, ARCLIGHTS, KINGS BOWL?) http

experiencenewcity.com/ THIS 2 BEDROOM + DEN, 2.5 BATH, 3 LEVEL, TOWNHOME IS SET ON A QUIET TREE-LINED STREET IN A SECLUDED 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. FEATURES INCLUDE: SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS AND ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR. KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING/DINING ROOM WITH JULIET BALCONY AND FEATURES A GAS FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. STEPS AWAY FROM THE HALSTED BUS (8) AND LESS THAN 10 MIN WALK TO THE NORTH/CLYBOURN RED LINE SUBWAY STOP. PERMIT PARKING RIGHT OUT FRONT FOR EASY GUEST PARKING WITH PERMIT PASSES. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700 TO APPLY.



Owner is a licensed broker.

