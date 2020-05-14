All apartments in Chicago
1324 West Barry Ave.

1324 West Barry Avenue · (312) 316-9925
Location

1324 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex available October 1st. Property is on a quiet tree lined street close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Unit is lovely with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, black appliances, modern bathrooms with beautiful shower tiles, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, queen size bedrooms with carpeting, hardwood floors throughout the rest of the duplex, wet bar off the the living room on the lower level, private peaceful deck space, laundry on site, central air conditioning, off street parking included in the rent, no security deposit, a small $325.00/person move in fee and so much more. Sorry, no pets. Don't let this fabulous unit slip through your finger...call and set up a showing today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 West Barry Ave. have any available units?
1324 West Barry Ave. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 West Barry Ave. have?
Some of 1324 West Barry Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 West Barry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1324 West Barry Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 West Barry Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1324 West Barry Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1324 West Barry Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1324 West Barry Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1324 West Barry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 West Barry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 West Barry Ave. have a pool?
No, 1324 West Barry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1324 West Barry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1324 West Barry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 West Barry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 West Barry Ave. has units with dishwashers.
