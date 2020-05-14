1324 West Barry Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex available October 1st. Property is on a quiet tree lined street close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Unit is lovely with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, black appliances, modern bathrooms with beautiful shower tiles, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, queen size bedrooms with carpeting, hardwood floors throughout the rest of the duplex, wet bar off the the living room on the lower level, private peaceful deck space, laundry on site, central air conditioning, off street parking included in the rent, no security deposit, a small $325.00/person move in fee and so much more. Sorry, no pets. Don't let this fabulous unit slip through your finger...call and set up a showing today!



Terms: One year lease