Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Old Town Condo Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautifully done kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite counter tops. Marble master bath with walk in glass shower and 2nd bath with soaking tub. In unit washer/dryer, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Close to transportation, restaurants, Grocery, Starbucks and night life right out side your door. Common area yard. Available August 1st.