on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom is in the heart of Wrigley and yet still offers a quiet, and private retreat from the otherwise lively neighborhood. The ample natural light and hardwood floors make for a cozy, and charming space not to be passed up. Laundry in building. hardwood floors. Rental price is $1400 with a $450 non refundable move in fee. NO security deposit. Tenants pay cooking gas and electricity and cable/internet. Heating gas and water is included. AC is window unit, not included. Cat and dog friendly too!

A gorgeous vintage building located in the heart of Wrigley. Dog and cat friendly.