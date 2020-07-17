1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/15/20 FANTASTIC 2BED/2BATH W/ UPGRADED KITCHENS! - Property Id: 310144



Come check out this 2nd floor, nicely renovated loft in the heart of Wicker Park. This fantastic unit has been meticulously maintained and features high ceilings, a fully upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. Full walls in the KING sized bedrooms provide total privacy. Additional features include in-unit laundry, huge closets, and parking available for a fee. Must see! sorry no pets. *VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1242-n-milwaukee-ct-%23-2a-chicago-il/310144

Property Id 310144



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937945)