Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a

1242 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 297-3974
Location

1242 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/15/20 FANTASTIC 2BED/2BATH W/ UPGRADED KITCHENS! - Property Id: 310144

Come check out this 2nd floor, nicely renovated loft in the heart of Wicker Park. This fantastic unit has been meticulously maintained and features high ceilings, a fully upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. Full walls in the KING sized bedrooms provide total privacy. Additional features include in-unit laundry, huge closets, and parking available for a fee. Must see! sorry no pets. *VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1242-n-milwaukee-ct-%23-2a-chicago-il/310144
Property Id 310144

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have any available units?
1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have?
Some of 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a currently offering any rent specials?
1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a pet-friendly?
No, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a offer parking?
Yes, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a offers parking.
Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have a pool?
No, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a does not have a pool.
Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have accessible units?
No, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 N Milwaukee Ct # 2a has units with dishwashers.
