Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1207 S State St

1207 South State Street · (419) 303-8982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2739 · Avail. now

$2,739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Floor to ceiling windows 2bdrm/2bath W/D in unit! - Property Id: 272845

Hardwood Flooring!
W/D in unit!
Floor to ceiling windows!
Pet friendly!

Enjoy the convenience of...
Fitness center
On-site dry cleaning
Sky garden with a fire pit and BBQ grills
Dog run
Private resident park
Wireless internet lounge

Please reach out for a PRIVATE SHOWING! Downtown Apartment Company works with over 170 buildings, so in addition to this unit, I would be MORE than happy to send you other options as well.

Text or email for fastest response!

Sharuti Madan| Leasing agent
Downtown Apartment Company, LLC.
Phone: (419) 303-8982 | Email: smadan@downtownloop.com

Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272845
Property Id 272845

(RLNE5753326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 S State St have any available units?
1207 S State St has a unit available for $2,739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 S State St have?
Some of 1207 S State St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 S State St currently offering any rent specials?
1207 S State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 S State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 S State St is pet friendly.
Does 1207 S State St offer parking?
No, 1207 S State St does not offer parking.
Does 1207 S State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 S State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 S State St have a pool?
No, 1207 S State St does not have a pool.
Does 1207 S State St have accessible units?
No, 1207 S State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 S State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 S State St has units with dishwashers.
