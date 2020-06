Amenities

JR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AMENITIES Floor to Ceiling Windows Quartz Countertops with Mosaic Tile Backsplashes 9' Ceiling Heights Wide Plank Hard Surface Flooring Full Size Washers and Dryers Private Balconies and Patios Integrated USB Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Gas Range Electronic Thermostat Copious Storage 42" Cabinets with Generous Storage COMMUNITY AMENITIES WalkScore of 98 Bicycle Storage Area Free Common Area Wi-Fi Enjoy City Views from Rooftop Pool Rooftop Sundeck with Fire Features Rooftop Fitness Center Private Yoga Room Outdoor Grilling Stations Clubroom with Billiards Table Demonstration Kitchen Resident Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar Private Dog Run and Indoor Pet Wash Station Tech Center with Copier, Fax, Scanner Daily Dry Cleaning Service 100% Smoke Free Community Onsite Recycling 24 Hour Door Staff Package Receiving Room Private Garage Parking available Desplaines at Washington in the West Loop



Terms: One year lease