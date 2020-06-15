All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:01 PM

1150 North Lake Shore Drive

1150 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
internet access
valet service
Stunning lake views in prime Gold Coast location. This highly desirable aCa Tier one bedroom unit includes unobstructed views of the Lake, Navy Pier and Oak Street Beach from all windows. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and has been freshly painted. King-size Bedroom includes large closet plus addal storage space and tons of natural sunlight. This unit includes Front Hall Closet, Huge Linen Closet, plus an addal hallway closet! And a storage cage in the basement. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, fitness room, and AMAZING roof top deck with 360 degree views. Steps away from Michigan Ave shopping & dining, Oak Street beach (access tunnel across the street), Rush Street, and easy public transportation with bus out the front door and CTA Red Line a couple blocks away. Easy walk to new Jewel on Division. ***INCLUDES everything from water, electric, gas, radiant heat, AC, and basic Comcast cable. You just pay for internet*** Valet Parking available for addal fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1150 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1150 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1150 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
