1150 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage internet access valet service

Stunning lake views in prime Gold Coast location. This highly desirable aCa Tier one bedroom unit includes unobstructed views of the Lake, Navy Pier and Oak Street Beach from all windows. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and has been freshly painted. King-size Bedroom includes large closet plus addal storage space and tons of natural sunlight. This unit includes Front Hall Closet, Huge Linen Closet, plus an addal hallway closet! And a storage cage in the basement. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, fitness room, and AMAZING roof top deck with 360 degree views. Steps away from Michigan Ave shopping & dining, Oak Street beach (access tunnel across the street), Rush Street, and easy public transportation with bus out the front door and CTA Red Line a couple blocks away. Easy walk to new Jewel on Division. ***INCLUDES everything from water, electric, gas, radiant heat, AC, and basic Comcast cable. You just pay for internet*** Valet Parking available for addal fee.