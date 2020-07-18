Amenities
Unit Q Available 09/01/20 1140 W NEWPORT AVE, #Q - Property Id: 315334
Lakeview 3 bed/2 bath Townhome~Tons of Space~ Garage Parking~ Walk to Red and Brown Lines!
Incredible 3 bed/ 2 bath 3 level townhome in Lakeview! This home features a fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, closet organizers and a private 1 car attached garage! Other amenities include a roof deck (limit to how many people can be up there), in-unit W/D, pantry, double vanity in master bathroom and 2nd level open floor plan. Close to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Lake Shore Drive and more! Tenants responsible for all utilities including water. Pets are case by case with additional fee. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Garage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
No Dogs Allowed
