All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1140 W Newport Ave Q.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1140 W Newport Ave Q
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1140 W Newport Ave Q

1140 West Newport Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1140 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Q · Avail. Sep 1

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit Q Available 09/01/20 1140 W NEWPORT AVE, #Q - Property Id: 315334

Lakeview 3 bed/2 bath Townhome~Tons of Space~ Garage Parking~ Walk to Red and Brown Lines!
Incredible 3 bed/ 2 bath 3 level townhome in Lakeview! This home features a fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, closet organizers and a private 1 car attached garage! Other amenities include a roof deck (limit to how many people can be up there), in-unit W/D, pantry, double vanity in master bathroom and 2nd level open floor plan. Close to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Lake Shore Drive and more! Tenants responsible for all utilities including water. Pets are case by case with additional fee. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Patio, Multi Level, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1140-w-newport-ave-chicago-il-unit-q/315334
Property Id 315334

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have any available units?
1140 W Newport Ave Q has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have?
Some of 1140 W Newport Ave Q's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 W Newport Ave Q currently offering any rent specials?
1140 W Newport Ave Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 W Newport Ave Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 W Newport Ave Q is pet friendly.
Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q offer parking?
Yes, 1140 W Newport Ave Q offers parking.
Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 W Newport Ave Q offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have a pool?
No, 1140 W Newport Ave Q does not have a pool.
Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have accessible units?
No, 1140 W Newport Ave Q does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 W Newport Ave Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 W Newport Ave Q has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1140 W Newport Ave Q?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity