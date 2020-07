1125 West Montana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

STUNNING ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IDEALLY SITUATED ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. A QUICK WALK TO SUPERA AND JONQUIL PARKS UNIQUE FEATURES INCLUDE LARGE, OPEN ROOM SIZES, BEAUTIFUL WHITE KITCHEN WITH STONE COUNTER TOPS, COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES AND TILED BACKSPLASH. BRIGHT, SOUTH FACING GREAT ROOM, CUSTOM MILLWORK AND BUILT-INS THROUGHOUT, SPACIOUS PRIMARY SUITE WITH FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A TREE-TOP TERRACE. BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED NATURAL STONE BATHS INCLUDING GENEROUS PRIMARY BATH WITH HEATED FLOORING, SKYLIGHT AND TOWEL WARMER, FRESHLY REMODELED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT-IN BOOKSHELVES, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED REAR PATIO AND YARD LEADING TO A PRIVATE COACH HOUSE EQUIPPED WITH FULL KITCHEN, BATH AND MURPHY BED PERFECT FOR GUESTS, NANNY OR PRIVATE HOME OFFICE ALL SITUATED ABOVE A 3 CAR, HEATED GARAGE. ADDITIONAL PRIVATE AND SECLUDED ROOFTOP DECK WITH BUILT-IN GRILL. LOCATED IN THE OSCAR MAYER SCHOOL DISTRICT ON QUIET, TREE-LINED STREET.