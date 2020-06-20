All apartments in Chicago
1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A

1121 West Oakdale Avenue
Location

1121 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bed in Lakeview - Property Id: 281612

This is a beautiful, renovated two bedroom apartment in Lakeview. It's just off the brown line, with convenient access to Lakeview and Lincoln Park. The two bedroom apartment is right at ground level, and features hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite countertops and large kitchen cabinets. The apartment has a lot of space and is pet friendly. There is laundry in the building. Please note the photos in the listing are of a similar apartment in the building.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have any available units?
1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have?
Some of 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A currently offering any rent specials?
1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A is pet friendly.
Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A offer parking?
No, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not offer parking.
Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have a pool?
No, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not have a pool.
Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have accessible units?
No, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A has units with dishwashers.
