1120 South Sacramento Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

(Please EMAIL ONLY to listing agent with all inquiries/showing requests.) Brand new rehab! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath rehab. Hardwood floors, central HVAC, newer appliances (unless you want to bring your own!), new fixtures throughout. Bright 2nd floor unit with exposed brick and stairwell skylight make for a wonderful apartment located just steps from Douglas Park and Roosevelt on high-traffic Sacramento Boulevard. Section 8 voucher holders are encouraged to apply. (All room sizes are estimated.)