Chicago, IL
1120 South Sacramento Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

1120 South Sacramento Boulevard

1120 South Sacramento Boulevard · (708) 560-6862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 South Sacramento Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
(Please EMAIL ONLY to listing agent with all inquiries/showing requests.) Brand new rehab! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath rehab. Hardwood floors, central HVAC, newer appliances (unless you want to bring your own!), new fixtures throughout. Bright 2nd floor unit with exposed brick and stairwell skylight make for a wonderful apartment located just steps from Douglas Park and Roosevelt on high-traffic Sacramento Boulevard. Section 8 voucher holders are encouraged to apply. (All room sizes are estimated.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have any available units?
1120 South Sacramento Boulevard has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1120 South Sacramento Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 South Sacramento Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
