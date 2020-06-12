1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular one of a kind 3,000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 3.1 bath penthouse with an attached 2 car garage available for rent in boutique elevator building located in the heart of Lincoln Park! 50' extra wide floor plan with private elevator that opens up to your home. This bright penthouse offers 12' ceilings, skylights, hardwood Brazilian cherry floors, grand open living/dining with large French doors, custom wet bar and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, SubZero fridge and granite countertops. Sensational master suite w/cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and marble master bath with separate steam shower and Jacuzzi tub. Large terrace off the master. Two large additional bedrooms both ensuite. Amazing outdoor space including a 600 sq.ft. terrace and a huge 800 sq. ft. roof top deck with sensational skyline views. Attached 2 car heated garage is included. Perfect Lincoln Park location steps from restaurants, shops, entertainment, public transportation. Oscar Mayer school district.