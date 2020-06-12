All apartments in Chicago
1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:57 PM

1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue

1117 West Armitage Avenue · (312) 952-5650
Location

1117 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Spectacular one of a kind 3,000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 3.1 bath penthouse with an attached 2 car garage available for rent in boutique elevator building located in the heart of Lincoln Park! 50' extra wide floor plan with private elevator that opens up to your home. This bright penthouse offers 12' ceilings, skylights, hardwood Brazilian cherry floors, grand open living/dining with large French doors, custom wet bar and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, SubZero fridge and granite countertops. Sensational master suite w/cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and marble master bath with separate steam shower and Jacuzzi tub. Large terrace off the master. Two large additional bedrooms both ensuite. Amazing outdoor space including a 600 sq.ft. terrace and a huge 800 sq. ft. roof top deck with sensational skyline views. Attached 2 car heated garage is included. Perfect Lincoln Park location steps from restaurants, shops, entertainment, public transportation. Oscar Mayer school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have any available units?
1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have?
Some of 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
