1055 W WELLINGTON

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Beautiful & spacious 3 bed/2 bath duple up in the heart of Lakeview. Vintage building with modern finishes throughout. Apartment features two very large bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs bath has travertine tile, marble countertops, kohler and moen fixtures and mirrors. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Living/dining room has a beautiful original built in. In-unit laundry. Plenty of storage in basement. Great outdoor space including 2 balconies. Parking included! A++ location near the Southport Corridor and Wellington "EL". Non smokers. $750 move in fee in lieu of a security deposit. Available October 1st.