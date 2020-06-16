All apartments in Chicago
1055 W WELLINGTON
Last updated December 15 2019 at 2:52 PM

1055 W WELLINGTON

1055 West Wellington Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1055 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Beautiful & spacious 3 bed/2 bath duple up in the heart of Lakeview. Vintage building with modern finishes throughout. Apartment features two very large bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs bath has travertine tile, marble countertops, kohler and moen fixtures and mirrors. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Living/dining room has a beautiful original built in. In-unit laundry. Plenty of storage in basement. Great outdoor space including 2 balconies. Parking included! A++ location near the Southport Corridor and Wellington "EL". Non smokers. $750 move in fee in lieu of a security deposit. Available October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 W WELLINGTON have any available units?
1055 W WELLINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 W WELLINGTON have?
Some of 1055 W WELLINGTON's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 W WELLINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
1055 W WELLINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 W WELLINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 1055 W WELLINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1055 W WELLINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 1055 W WELLINGTON does offer parking.
Does 1055 W WELLINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 W WELLINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 W WELLINGTON have a pool?
No, 1055 W WELLINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 1055 W WELLINGTON have accessible units?
No, 1055 W WELLINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 W WELLINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 W WELLINGTON has units with dishwashers.
