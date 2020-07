Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

RARE**Available Now at the South East Side Neighborhood** 3 bed /1 bath Apartment - Washer/Dryer in the building. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with appliances, Granite counter-tops. Close to the skyway and south shore drive, I-94/90 public transportation, shops, and near distance to calumet park and local markets *** Ready for Occupancy in Aug*** No pets. Sec 8. WELCOME. Call now to set up your private tour.