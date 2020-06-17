All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1010 W Dakin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1010 W Dakin St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

1010 W Dakin St.

1010 W Dakin St · (847) 767-0860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live the luxe life in Wrigleyville with these luxury rental flats from Loukas Development! Steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, an open concept kitchen and living room, custom cabinetry, large islands (with space for a breakfast bar), brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring and the convenience of in-unit washer/dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 W Dakin St. have any available units?
1010 W Dakin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 W Dakin St. have?
Some of 1010 W Dakin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 W Dakin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W Dakin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W Dakin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1010 W Dakin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1010 W Dakin St. offer parking?
No, 1010 W Dakin St. does not offer parking.
Does 1010 W Dakin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 W Dakin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W Dakin St. have a pool?
No, 1010 W Dakin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W Dakin St. have accessible units?
No, 1010 W Dakin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W Dakin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 W Dakin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1010 W Dakin St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity