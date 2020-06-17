1010 W Dakin St.

Amenities

Live the luxe life in Wrigleyville with these luxury rental flats from Loukas Development! Steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, an open concept kitchen and living room, custom cabinetry, large islands (with space for a breakfast bar), brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring and the convenience of in-unit washer/dryers.