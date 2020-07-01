1001 West Madison Street

Amenities

For those who are now in need of great outdoor space, this gorgeous South-facing 1 bed, 1 bath condo with a huge terrace is ideally located in the heart of West Loop. Open floor plan with updated natural finish hardwood floors throughout, 42in cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, gas fireplace, custom blinds, bathroom with marble floors and tile, and huge 30' x 9' outside private terrace facing courtyard with city views! Excellent location close to Whole Foods, Mariano's, highway, buses to Chicago downtown. Rental Price includes one heated dedicated garage parking, storage locker, fitness center, common areas maintenance, water and cable TV.