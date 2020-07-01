All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1001 West Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1001 West Madison Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1001 West Madison Street

1001 West Madison Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
For those who are now in need of great outdoor space, this gorgeous South-facing 1 bed, 1 bath condo with a huge terrace is ideally located in the heart of West Loop. Open floor plan with updated natural finish hardwood floors throughout, 42in cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, gas fireplace, custom blinds, bathroom with marble floors and tile, and huge 30' x 9' outside private terrace facing courtyard with city views! Excellent location close to Whole Foods, Mariano's, highway, buses to Chicago downtown. Rental Price includes one heated dedicated garage parking, storage locker, fitness center, common areas maintenance, water and cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 West Madison Street have any available units?
1001 West Madison Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 West Madison Street have?
Some of 1001 West Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 West Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 West Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 West Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1001 West Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1001 West Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 West Madison Street offers parking.
Does 1001 West Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 West Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 West Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1001 West Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1001 West Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 West Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 West Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 West Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1001 West Madison Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St
Chicago, IL 60620
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St
Chicago, IL 60620
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity