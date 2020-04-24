Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

4110 Columbia Street Available 06/01/20 COZY! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Des Moines - Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 2 bedroom home has a great floor plan with a 1 car detached garage. The entry way opens to the large living room. The dining area has sliding glass patio doors and connects with the kitchen. All the kitchen appliances are including. The full bathroom is located just off the hallway. Both bedrooms are great size with a nice sized connecting closet. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and $250 non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



