All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 4110 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
4110 Columbia Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

4110 Columbia Street

4110 Columbia Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4110 Columbia Street, Des Moines, IA 50313
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4110 Columbia Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4110 Columbia Street Available 06/01/20 COZY! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Des Moines - Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 2 bedroom home has a great floor plan with a 1 car detached garage. The entry way opens to the large living room. The dining area has sliding glass patio doors and connects with the kitchen. All the kitchen appliances are including. The full bathroom is located just off the hallway. Both bedrooms are great size with a nice sized connecting closet. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and $250 non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE3562365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Columbia Street have any available units?
4110 Columbia Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 4110 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Columbia Street does offer parking.
Does 4110 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 4110 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 4110 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4110 Columbia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303
Des Moines, IA 50309
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave
Des Moines, IA 50321
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St
Des Moines, IA 50312
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street
Des Moines, IA 50317
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave
Des Moines, IA 50321
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity