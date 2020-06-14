Apartment List
/
IA
/
des moines
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA with garage

Des Moines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Pioneer Park
14 Units Available
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$656
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Beaverdale
43 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$860
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower Beaver
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$937
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:15am
$
Downtown Des Moines
22 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
7 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:15pm
Woodland Heights
5 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$590
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
City Guide for Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines and the surrounding 'burbs are home to 58 neighborhoods, each with its own set of assets. So where should you begin your apartment hunt? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Des Moines, IA

Des Moines apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Cheap PlacesDes Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Moines Furnished ApartmentsDes Moines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University