Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Waukee
6 Units Available
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Park
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40
1760 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1215 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 SE Cypress Ct
975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - 3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windfield
Windfield
1 Unit Available
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glynn Village
Glynn Village
1 Unit Available
267 SE Booth Ave
267 Southeast Booth Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
267 SE Booth Ave Available 06/15/20 3 BDRM, 2 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Loaded with features that you find in high-end homes, this is NOT your normal townhome. And with over 1800 sq ft, you will have plenty of room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 NE Gracewood Dr
40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1410 sqft
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is located on the second level and has great security with a locked building door.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft., 2-bedroom 2 bath condo in Waukee School District.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2534 sqft
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1048 Opal Way
1048 Opal Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1158 sqft
The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature: - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - 1,158 Square Feet - All appliances included - Granite - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Median Rent in Waukee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waukee is $930, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,144.
Studio
$786
1 Bed
$930
2 Beds
$1,144
3+ Beds
$1,551
City GuideWaukeeThe creator of the largest cheese sculpture ever (925 pound cheddar cheese block!), Sarah Kaufmann, lives in Waukee. She is also known to carve blocks of cheddar in the likenesses of some celebrities including Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer. Now, let's get to know the "Cheese Lady's" hometown!
Moving to Waukee
Want to be a part of the community? When looking for a possible new home you'll have to take note of the necessary information such as the location of the property and how convenient the place will be for you. One of the most important things to consider is the affordability, as well as the quality of the property. Housing units in Waukee may vary from detached houses, townhouses, 3-5 unit structures to mobile homes and condo units. Apartment rentals are relatively more expensive in Waukee than Des Moines Metro which is the most populated city in Iowa based from a survey from 2011. Should you be interested in living in this "round-the-clock" suburban living city, (who wouldn't want to live in this city) finding the right home may it be a furnished apartment or a duplex for rent will take 30-45 days to close on it before you can move in. The time to start looking for the right home is now, so you would have a decent amount of time to search then add another 30-45 days to close. Just like all the other procedure in getting a house financing is required. It is also a must to know the payment conditions and if payments in advance or down payments are required. So make sure to review your information such as credit score / profile, income, debts and budget for it takes about 30 days to get together and meet with a lender to make sure your financing is in order. You may also take the time to talk to a realty agent to help you in looking for a lender and help you make that right house in mind a reality in this best place to live in.

Neighborhoods
Though there aren't any neighborhoods in Waukee, Downtown is the core identity of Waukee, combining a mixture of public and private land uses places for public gathering, streetscaping and still preserving the community's history and character through a strategically situated public art. Sixth Street is The "New" Main street of Waukee, it is the "spine" of Downtown comprised of retail and service businesses around, boutique office space and higher density residential area that creates a "round-the-clock" activity and commerce in the city. This area also offers a lot of home rentals and apts for rent that opens opportunities for people to live in this "one-stop-shop kind of city. Transportation would not be a problem for local buses and taxi cabs are available going around the city. The local government transformed the Downtown area into a regional pedestrian trail allowing the residents within Waukee and even nearby communities a direct pedestrian access to Downtown.

Living in Waukee
Waukee, once a rural community, has evolved from a rural town to a place with a suburban edge. The city boasts of its neighborhood and community that are nearly the same amenities of a larger city and yet still keeping the city's history and heritage. Safety and security wouldn't be much of a bother since, this may sound clich however, Waukee is said to be the second safest city in Iowa based on a crime survey in 2011. Emergency services like Waukee Police and Firefighters are very prompt once their services whenever they are needed. Of course that's why it was called the best place to live in the State of Iowa

Waukee is full of places that support a variety of lifestyles which fosters interaction within communities by offering different recreational activities, such as hiking and biking at the Racoon Valley Recreation Trail. The local parks include the Southfork Park, Centennial Park, Windfield Park, Ridge Pointe Park and Songbird Park. The Blank Park Zoo is also worth a visit. The city also provides several shopping centers with dry-cleaners, coffee / tea houses, convenient store, barber shops / beauty salons, post office and bistros for daily services for the residential neighborhood. Waukee offers a wide variety of restaurants from pizza to ice cream parlors and of course to the famous Rube's Steakhouse. Waukee is home to a nine-hole city-owned Sugar Creek Golf Course that has snack bars, pro shop and a club house. A new facility with seven parks was completed by YMCA that offers different sports such as disc golf, volleyball, basketball, trails and shelters for more outdoor recreational fun.

Waukee Public Library is now home to Painted Lady caterpillars and people gather each year to watch as they evolve into gorgeous butterflies. Summer marks the calendar with festivals such as the weekly Farmer's Market, the celebrations of 4th of July and the Jazz as well. During winter months, Winterfest are held annually at the Triangle Park featuring carriage and horse rides and pictures with Santa.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Waukee?
In Waukee, the median rent is $786 for a studio, $930 for a 1-bedroom, $1,144 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,551 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waukee, check out our monthly Waukee Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waukee?
Some of the colleges located in the Waukee area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waukee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waukee from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.

