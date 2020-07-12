120 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:40pm
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
East Village
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,018
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$816
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
21 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Rocket Transfer Lofts
320 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rocket Transfer Lofts in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
3 Units Available
East Village
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,381
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Drake
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 6 at 05:29pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Peak
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
North of Grand
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
North of Grand
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$885
427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1023 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Drake
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
400 E Locust St #216
400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready! About The Soho Lofts SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Des Moines, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Des Moines apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

