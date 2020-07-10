104 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
38 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1559 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7th St Brownstones in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
51 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
$
6 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
911 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
3 Units Available
East Village
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,381
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$962
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
North of Grand
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Des Moines rent trends were flat over the past month

Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $899, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

