134 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA

Urbandale, IA

Welcome to Urbandale, Iowa, a friendly little Des Moines suburb. Let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams!

Urbandale is located about seven miles northwest of Des Moines’s city center. Though mostly suburban in nature, Urbandale has undergone some recent development, including industrial parks along the I-35/I-80 corridor that has brought new business into town.

Shopping, dining and entertainment will all be found in the chain stores and malls located throughout town. If you’re looking for a more diverse diversion, you’ll just have to take the short drive to Des Moines.

For outdoor-lovers, Urbandale has 850 acres of parks and 33 miles of recreational trails that connect to other trails in Des Moines proper. As a family-friendly suburb, these parks are clean and have great summer activities for kids of all ages.

The neighborhoods of Urbandale are divided as they go farther from the city center and Des Moines. Neighborhoods on the furthest west of the city center will be the nicest, quietest and most expensive.

West of 86th Street is the neighborhood referred to as Ryder. Here, you’ll find lots of new development in both private homes and luxury apartment buildings, condominiums and townhomes. Many of these rentals also have amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here will be the highest in town, though still relatively affordable, generally ranging from $800 to $1100 for a two bedroom.

Between the city center and 86th Street there’s also a lot of newer development and apartments for rent. This region still tends to be relatively quiet, and many buildings will have similar amenities as the developments in the west. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

Just south of the city center, you’ll find a stretch of luxury development located on Grand Avenue right along the border of West Des Moines. Many of these apartments for rent are in newer developments with beaucoup amenities. Prices for two bedrooms here range from $700 to $1000.

Rental homes are available in suburban-feeling neighborhoods scattered throughout town. Prices for rental homes generally range from $800 to $1000, depending on size and neighborhood.

Many of the newer, luxury developments tend to cater to young professionals and families relocating to Urbandale. Because of this, you can occasionally find good deals on furnished apartments for rent with short-term leases.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly rental, your apartment search may be a little hit or miss. Pet policies in Urbandale vary by development. Some newer, luxury rentals or townhomes may have limitations on the number or size of your pets, while others may require an additional pet deposit. Don’t be discouraged if you can’t find a dog friendly rental right out of the gate, there are always good options around, you’ll just have to dig a little deeper.

So, welcome to Urbandale! Enjoy all that this self-sufficient Des Moines suburb has to offer!