Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA

Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
634 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4308 153rd Place
4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5000 sqft
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7705 RIDGEMONT DR
7705 Ridgemont Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
3 BEDROOM URBANDALE - Property Id: 300579 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SPLIT FOYER HOME-MOVE IN READY! LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN AREA WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4511 146th St
4511 146th Street, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Recently Updated Split Level 3 Bed 3 1/2 bath Split Level 1400 Sq Ft $1650 Monthly Rent New Paint and Carpet Stainless Steel Appliances Finished Basement (1 Full Bathroom) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851719)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2534 sqft
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.

Median Rent in Urbandale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Urbandale is $766, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $943.
Studio
$647
1 Bed
$766
2 Beds
$943
3+ Beds
$1,278
City GuideUrbandale
Urbandale, IA

Welcome to Urbandale, Iowa, a friendly little Des Moines suburb. Let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams!

Urbandale is located about seven miles northwest of Des Moines’s city center. Though mostly suburban in nature, Urbandale has undergone some recent development, including industrial parks along the I-35/I-80 corridor that has brought new business into town.

Shopping, dining and entertainment will all be found in the chain stores and malls located throughout town. If you’re looking for a more diverse diversion, you’ll just have to take the short drive to Des Moines.

For outdoor-lovers, Urbandale has 850 acres of parks and 33 miles of recreational trails that connect to other trails in Des Moines proper. As a family-friendly suburb, these parks are clean and have great summer activities for kids of all ages.

The neighborhoods of Urbandale are divided as they go farther from the city center and Des Moines. Neighborhoods on the furthest west of the city center will be the nicest, quietest and most expensive.

West of 86th Street is the neighborhood referred to as Ryder. Here, you’ll find lots of new development in both private homes and luxury apartment buildings, condominiums and townhomes. Many of these rentals also have amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here will be the highest in town, though still relatively affordable, generally ranging from $800 to $1100 for a two bedroom.

Between the city center and 86th Street there’s also a lot of newer development and apartments for rent. This region still tends to be relatively quiet, and many buildings will have similar amenities as the developments in the west. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

Just south of the city center, you’ll find a stretch of luxury development located on Grand Avenue right along the border of West Des Moines. Many of these apartments for rent are in newer developments with beaucoup amenities. Prices for two bedrooms here range from $700 to $1000.

Rental homes are available in suburban-feeling neighborhoods scattered throughout town. Prices for rental homes generally range from $800 to $1000, depending on size and neighborhood.

Many of the newer, luxury developments tend to cater to young professionals and families relocating to Urbandale. Because of this, you can occasionally find good deals on furnished apartments for rent with short-term leases.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly rental, your apartment search may be a little hit or miss. Pet policies in Urbandale vary by development. Some newer, luxury rentals or townhomes may have limitations on the number or size of your pets, while others may require an additional pet deposit. Don’t be discouraged if you can’t find a dog friendly rental right out of the gate, there are always good options around, you’ll just have to dig a little deeper.

So, welcome to Urbandale! Enjoy all that this self-sufficient Des Moines suburb has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Urbandale?
In Urbandale, the median rent is $647 for a studio, $766 for a 1-bedroom, $943 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,278 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Urbandale, check out our monthly Urbandale Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Urbandale?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Urbandale include Walnut Creek.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Urbandale?
Some of the colleges located in the Urbandale area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Urbandale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Urbandale from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Ankeny, and Johnston.

