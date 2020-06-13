/
/
johnston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Johnston, IA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
East
26 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1347 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6937 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/16/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6859 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6859 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6859 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/20/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 6/15- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6834 Jack London Drive
6834 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6905 Jack London Drive
6905 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North District
1 Unit Available
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6933 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 08/07/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
9015 Telford Cir
9015 Telford Circle, Johnston, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2072 sqft
Available end of June! Spacious single family home with approximately 3,000 sqft finished, including 920 sqft in basement.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
8536 Long Meadow Lane
8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
East
1 Unit Available
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 4
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $675 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4891 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $675.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
$2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6826 Jack London Drive
6826 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
East
1 Unit Available
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $725 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $725.
Results within 1 mile of Johnston
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Lower Beaver
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Johnston
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Johnston, the median rent is $717 for a studio, $848 for a 1-bedroom, $1,044 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,415 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Johnston, check out our monthly Johnston Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Johnston area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Johnston from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.