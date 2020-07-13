74 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$658
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Lower Beaver
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
39 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1089 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Beaverdale
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
River Woods
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:40pm
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 6 at 05:29pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1050 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
North of Grand
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Carpenter
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Pioneer Park
1869 Virginia Cir
1869 Virginia Circle, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
588 sqft
A Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Recently updated and ready to rent. Kitchen is large with walkout to large backyard. Bedrooms are on the upper level. Close to parks and schools.

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Des Moines rent trends were flat over the past month

Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $899, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

