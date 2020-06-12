84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
27 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
Downtown Des Moines
14 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
8 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1197 sqft
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Woodland Heights
8 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beaverdale
15 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Sherman Hill
3 Units Available
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1008 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwestern Hills
3 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1254 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Beaverdale
42 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Downtown Des Moines
16 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
Downtown Des Moines
23 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East Village
204 Units Available
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

