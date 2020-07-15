Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
31 Apartments For Rent Near ISU
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Edwards
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Sawyer West
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Last updated September 21 at 12:51 AM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:50 AM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Prairie View
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.
Last updated March 16 at 10:35 PM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bluestem
1505 Little Bluestem Ct
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1332 square foot townhome just south of Iowa State. Two car detached garage with electric opener. Washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, deck, fireplace, carpet, two story plus basement, on CYRIDE, cable and internet included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
College Creek
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Meeker North
2111 Barr Drive
2111 Barr Dr, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
845 sqft
2111 Barr Drive, Available August 1st! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is newly available for August 1st. Hard wood floors in main living spaces.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sawyer West
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
218 S Dakota
218 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus Area
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
601 E 13th Street
601 East 13th Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
601 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 601 E 13th Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located right off 13th street providing easy access to Interstate 35, Hwy 30, and many restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
4205 Toronto St
4205 Toronto Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedroom Duplex, Available Now! - Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex east side of Ames outside of campus town. This duplex features plenty of natural lighting, central air, and a washer and dryer. Plenty of closets for storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Ave
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Weenker Northeast
2112 Torrey Pines
2112 Torrey Pines Road, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2499 sqft
Well cared for Home in West Ames - Quiet North Ames neighborhood close to Veenker Golf Course and Somerset. You can walk to shopping and eating in Somerset or to golf. Pet Friendly up to 3 pets. Washer and Dryer are furnished.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
217 S. Franklin
217 North Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
217 S. Franklin Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - This one bedroom ranch style duplex is located in West Ames off of Lincoln Way. The unit includes a stacked washer/dryer and window unit A/C.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 6
439 South Maple Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$980
850 sqft
**Sign a lease by July 15th and receive $250.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
603 E 13th Street
603 E 13th St, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
603 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Location Duplex! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is available for rent August 1st.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
311 S. Franklin
311 South Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
South Franklin Apartments - This 3 BR/1 BA, upper-lower style duplex offers a quiet lifestyle at an economical price.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
State Ave
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.