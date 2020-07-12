/
166 Apartments for rent in Drake, Des Moines, IA
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.
Results within 1 mile of Drake
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
3031 Grand Ave #306
3031 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the corner of 31st and Grand. This condo is located in a great building complete with underground parking and social room.
1333 22nd St
1333 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
575 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit has excellent living space; with a huge 234 sq foot living area, 130 sq foot kitchen and the main bedroom at 125 square feet it makes for a comfortable environment! Utilities are tenant responsibility on a Ratio Utility
4119 Beaver Crest Drive
4119 Beaver Crest Drive, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
504 sqft
Available to show July 28, 2020 One of the original farm homes in Beaverdale, this charming 1 bedroom home is surrounded by established trees.
648 26th St
648 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Remodeled Centrally-located 3 BED HOUSE - Check out the virtual tour --> http://ow.
1321 Clark St
1321 Clark Street, Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Four Bedroom One Bathroom Home! Centrally located and minutes from Downtown, Drake University, Grocery, Grays Lake and the list goes on! Features wooden floors throughout, a walk out basement to the large backyard.
2312 35th St
2312 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent - 2312 35th St, Des Moines - Built brand new in 2020, features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full basement. Call it home today. Address is 2312 35th St, Des Moines, IA 50310.
Results within 5 miles of Drake
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.