Last updated June 13 2020

48 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA

Edwards
Last updated June 13
$
Edwards
32 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13
Sawyer West
26 Units Available
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities.
Last updated June 13
Prairie View
11 Units Available
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames. South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.
Last updated March 16
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2327 Knapp Street 2
2327 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$824
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Campustown Properties - Property Id: 267793 Very spacious one bedroom apartment located near Iowa State Campus. Bedroom fits queen size bed with dresser and has nice sized closet.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Knapp St
2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen.

Last updated June 13
State Ave
1 Unit Available
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
210 17th Street
210 17th Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
210 17th Street Available 08/01/20 210 17th Street - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House approximately 1300 sqft. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Ames School District. (RLNE4560528)

Last updated June 13
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3308 Emerald Drive
3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1833 sqft
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2511 Bristol #204
2511 Bristol Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$825
876 sqft
2511 Bristol #204 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2805 West Street
2805 West Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1263 sqft
2805 West Street Available 08/01/20 2805 West Street - This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is very close to campus! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Located in Ames School district.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2334 Baker Street
2334 Baker Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
2334 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 2334 Baker Street, Available August 1st! - Fabulous 1920s home that won design awards in it's time! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with more closet space than other homes of this age.

Last updated June 13
College Creek
1 Unit Available
5244 Schubert Street
5244 Schubert Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1609 sqft
5244 Schubert Street Available 09/01/20 5244 Schubert Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in west Ames in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
Meeker North
1 Unit Available
2207 Barr Dr
2207 Barr Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
2207 Barr Dr Available 08/01/20 2207 Barr Drive - Three bedroom, one bath duplex located in North Ames near North Grand Mall. Split level unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking included.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2146 Sunset Drive
2146 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
2146 Sunset Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex, Available August - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available beginning August 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit.

Last updated June 13
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4612 Twain
4612 Twain Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4612 Twain - Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in West Ames. This property features an open concept kitchen and living room and master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms, a bath, and a second living room are located in the basement.

Last updated June 13
Ontario
1 Unit Available
3906 Ontario St.
3906 Ontario Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
852 sqft
3906 Ontario St. Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available 7/17/2020 - Sublease *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2517 Storm Street
2517 Storm Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
878 sqft
2517 Storm Street Available 08/01/20 2517 Storm Street, Available August 1st! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near campus and close to the brown Cyride transit system.

Last updated June 13
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3304 Emerald Drive
3304 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1833 sqft
3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
835 Beach Ave
835 Beach Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and take advantage of our great specials!!! Very fun location right across the street from Jack Trice Stadium. Walk to class or jump on the bus to get to campus.

Last updated June 13
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1236 Michigan Avenue
1236 Michigan Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
1236 Michigan Avenue Available 08/01/20 1236 Michigan Avenue, Available August 1st! - A 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex with approximately 1040 sq ft, located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Median Rent in Ames

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ames is $811, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $986.
Studio
$645
1 Bed
$811
2 Beds
$986
3+ Beds
$1,355
City GuideAmes
In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university.

Moving to Ames

This is the Midwest, but it's also a major university city so be prepared to work hard for your new apartment. Make the transition easier by gathering a few references from your employer and past landlord just to be safe. Expect an application, credit check and proof of employment for every place you're seriously considering. Be sure to have a recent medical slip for any pets, as this is a city ordinance and most landlords require it anyway. Don't worry if your credit is less than perfect; as long as you have proof of income, you should be fine.

Remember the weather when making plans to relocate to Ames. It gets very cold and snowy here, and ice storms are not unusual. It's a great place to live, even in winter, but you don't necessarily want to try carrying your 60-inch flat screen down an icy path!

What It Will Cost

It's actually not as bad as you might think, but it largely depends on where you decide to live. The overall cost of living is very good, but the rentals near the university tend to go for a premium. If you are not a college student, you might want to consider living away from the university. It will save you a lot of money, and it's much quieter. All in all, expect to pay somewhere between a tickle and a moan for a nice place here.

Neighborhoods

There are a lot of them in Ames. In fact there are more than 40 neighborhood associations. However, most of the neighborhoods, associations aside, generally merge into each other and form larger distinct groups. As a result, there are essentially three major neighborhoods and one semi-major neighborhood. You'll find a mix of apartments, single-family homes and rent to own houses here.

Lincoln Way:This is where the established professionals, mostly university professors, doctors and lawyers, are living. The homes are older and the residents are stable, having lived here for at least the last five years. You can expect to find very few rentals here as they go quickly to visiting professors, executives and so forth. $$$$$

Campustown:Welcome to the heart of the university! If you are a student, this is the place to be. It's hip and trendy, and you can walk to almost everywhere you need. The rents here are not bad, but it's a lively area, and unless you are affiliated with the university, you might want to look elsewhere for something quieter and more relaxing. $$$$

Grand:This is a great neighborhood for the upwardly mobile young professional. There are a lot of families in this area, as well as quite a few retirees. There generally is no problem finding a great place here for a decent price.$$$

Downtown:This is the cultural and historic part of Ames. Here you will find business owners, professionals just starting out and a few graduate students who need some quiet to get their dissertations written! There is a pretty fair mix of owners and renters here and a fair number of vacancies. $$

Living in Ames

So you want to move to Ames and join the fun. Welcome to the community! There's almost always something going on, whether it's hosted by the city or the university. If you are bored here, it's because you haven't bothered to open your eyes. Please keep in mind that it does get cold and snowy in winter, but that's okay because then you can participate in winter sports and activities! It's hot and humid here in the summer, making it a great place for swimming, hiking and biking. Biking is big here. It's an economical way for university students to get around and even the rest of the population is in on it at this point. Next to bikes, the two most important things on the minds of locals are food and beer (not necessarily in that order).

Restaurants

If you can't find it in Ames, it probably doesn't exist. None of that changes the need for Chinese-Pizza-Mexican. These three cuisines are generally necessary for you to feel at home in your new city, and in Ames, you have a number of great options. To save you time, go to Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza on Kellogg Street. If you are more into a college type environment, try the Pizza Pit on Welch. Both are great pizza places.

For Chinese food, Go to House of Chen or Chinese Home Style Cooking, which are both on Lincoln Way. The food is outstanding, the portions are huge and the prices are reasonable. It really doesn't get much better than that.

Visit the Fighting Burrito on Welch for great Mexican food. Not only are they open late, but they also deliver and as most college students know, a Burrito Grande cures hangovers.

You need at least one nice restaurant. If you are single, you need a place to go on dates. If you are married, you need a place for your anniversary. If you aren't interested, then you need a place to take mom on Mother's Day. That place in Ames is the Fuji Japanese Steakhouse on Kellogg. While everything is outstanding here, the Scallop Teriyaki is absolutely perfect. The food is only part of it; the rest is the show while they prepare the food, which is always a treat.

Nightlife

This one can be tough for adults who are no longer in college and not looking to par-tay, but are looking for a relaxing place to hang out with friends and have a few beers instead. One of the few choices near Campustown is Welch Avenue Station on Welch. It's a relaxing place where you can actually have a conversation with your friends that doesn't require screaming.

For the sports lover who lacks a big screen, Es Tas on Stanton is a great option. You can grab a few beers, watch the game and maybe shoot some pool in a cozy and relaxed environment.

Culture

There are two distinct cultures at work in Ames. The first is the local permanent population of citizens. This is a typical mix of Midwestern culture and values. The other is the university, with it's hodge-podge of attitudes, ideas and theories. It makes for a great local mix and keeps things lively. Don't expect to find a single dominant culture here because there isn't one. What there is in Ames is great tolerance and acceptance for differing views. That's more important anyway.

Beyond the general culture, there is also the Ames Historical Society, which preserves the history of Ames for future generations. If history is your passion, there is also the Brunnier Art Museum, which is always worth a tour.

One cultural aspect of Ames that is extremely popular is the Octagon Center for the Arts, which includes galleries, studios, classes and a retail shop. The center also sponsors the Octagon Arts Festival each year.

Business in Ames

To give you some idea of the scope of the University, it's the largest employer in Ames. That, in and of itself, is not surprising, but the numbers might be if you look at them. The university employs over 14,000 people. The next largest employer, Mary Greeley Medical Center employs 1,347. In fact, if you add up the numbers of the other nine employers on the list, they make up less than half the workforce of the university when combined. The city itself employs less than 1,000 workers.

Ames is an economic dynamo because it is business-friendly for both large and small businesses, and it also uses the University to attract new industry. Ames has adopted industry and business-friendly policies that make relocating or starting a business here a painless process.

June 2020 Ames Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ames Rent Report. Ames rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ames rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ames rents declined slightly over the past month

Ames rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ames stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $986 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Ames' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Ames over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Des Moines, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $808, are the two other major cities in the state besides Ames to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.6%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Ames rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Ames, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Ames is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ames' median two-bedroom rent of $986 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Ames.
    • While rents in Ames fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ames than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ames.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Ames?
    In Ames, the median rent is $645 for a studio, $811 for a 1-bedroom, $986 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,355 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ames, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ames?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ames include Edwards.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Ames?
    Some of the colleges located in the Ames area include Iowa State University, Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, and Grand View University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Ames?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ames from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale, Ankeny, and Johnston.

