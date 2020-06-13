Apartment List
2 Apartments for rent in Perry, IA

Quail Run
2902 Iowa St, Perry, IA
1 Bedroom
$515
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1020 sqft
Come and enjoy the comfort of country with the convenience of shopping close by.

Median Rent in Perry

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Perry is $528, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $650.
Studio
$446
1 Bed
$528
2 Beds
$650

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Perry?
In Perry, the median rent is $446 for a studio, $528 for a 1-bedroom, $650 for a 2-bedroom, and $881 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perry, check out our monthly Perry Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Perry?
Some of the colleges located in the Perry area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Perry?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perry from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.

