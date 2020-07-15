AL
/
IA
/
des moines
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

22 Studio Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
469 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
7 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
$
37 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
East Village
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,018
357 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
670 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Carpenter
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Hwy 5
80 Iowa Highway 5, Carlisle, IA
Studio
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit is 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. Natural gas forced air heat. The tenant will be able to create a customized space as needed. This unit offers free parking.
Results within 10 miles of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
11 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$825
609 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $350 off your first full months rent when you apply immediately after touring!* *Details apply. Please contact us for more information. Live life fully. Live life 360.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Trilein Village by Artisan
417 NE Trilein Dr #306, Ankeny, IA
Studio
$650
400 sqft
With a carefully maintained green space and landscaped grounds, you can enjoy natural beauty right from your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Rent Report
Des Moines

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Des Moines rent trends were flat over the past month

Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $899, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

