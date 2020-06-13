/
157 Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$795
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Grimes
2 Units Available
Chevalia Ridge Apartments
1951 North James Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chevalia Ridge Apartments in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Grimes
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grimes
820 SW Prescott Ln, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1402 sqft
Redwood Grimes is where you'll find the single-story rental apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
1815 NE Heritage Drive
1815 Northeast Heritage Drive, Grimes, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
1815 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/07/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home In Grimes - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1746 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4511 146th St
4511 146th Street, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Recently Updated Split Level 3 Bed 3 1/2 bath Split Level 1400 Sq Ft $1650 Monthly Rent New Paint and Carpet Stainless Steel Appliances Finished Basement (1 Full Bathroom) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851719)
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Downtown Waukee
8 Units Available
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
East
26 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$840
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grimes, the median rent is $650 for a studio, $768 for a 1-bedroom, $946 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,282 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grimes, check out our monthly Grimes Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grimes area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grimes from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.