Apartment List
/
IA
/
des moines
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
East Village
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,018
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$816
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
660 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
21 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Rocket Transfer Lofts
320 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rocket Transfer Lofts in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
3 Units Available
East Village
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,381
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$972
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
962 sqft
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions Surface Parking Included with Rent Elevator in Building Close to Downtown Live by Work & Play Onsite Gym Dog Park and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Arbor Peak
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
739 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
North of Grand
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
North of Grand
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$885
427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1559 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7th St Brownstones in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watrous South
4310 Wakonda Pkwy
4310 Wakonda Parkway, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1288 sqft
4310 Wakonda Pkwy Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Home - (RLNE5887679)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
400 E Locust St #216
400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready! About The Soho Lofts SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lower Beaver
3948 43rd Street
3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1661 sqft
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316
1216 East Seneca Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316 - Highland Park Apartments 2bed/1bath Available 08/01/20 Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath **NEW OWNERSHIP &

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Des Moines rent trends were flat over the past month

Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $899, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
    Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
    Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Cheap PlacesDes Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Moines Furnished ApartmentsDes Moines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Moines Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
    Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
    Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
    East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
    Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
    Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
    Iowa State University