Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:48 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$756
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4003 NE Gardenia Lane
4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2013 NW Hickory Ln
2013 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Green Tree Village Apartments - Property Id: 214535 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3
1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3113 SW Arlan Ln
3113 Southwest Arlan Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2021 NW Hickory Ln 11
2021 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Nice remodeled large 1 bedroom - Property Id: 213406 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3023 SW Sharmin Lane
3023 Southwest Sharmin Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3023 SW Sharmin Lane Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2938 NW 40th Lane
2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1431 sqft
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 NE Chalet LN
208 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
208 NE Chalet LN Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Ankeny Townhome - Walk into a spacious living area, complemented by a cozy fireplace, a walkout balcony, and built in surround sound.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1609 NW 2nd Street
1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1511 sqft
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1927 NW Hickory Ln
1927 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Large 1 bedroom- hickory lane apartments - Property Id: 222451 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 44th Street
2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2041 sqft
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/10/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3114 SE Grant Street
3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath Second floor laundry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
757 NE Spring Street
757 Northeast Spring Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1918 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Median Rent in Ankeny

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ankeny is $644, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $793.
Studio
$544
1 Bed
$644
2 Beds
$793
3+ Beds
$1,074
City GuideAnkeny
Welcome to Ankeny, a friendly Iowa town with a lot to offer in terms of apartments rental options. Now let’s start sifting through these classifieds so we can find you the home of your dreams!
Life in Ankeny

Ankeny is located about 10 miles north of Des Moines and is largely considered a suburb of the city. Ankeny’s primary industry is centered on the John Deere plant located in the southwest portion of town. Additionally, many Ankeny residents commute to the economic center of Des Moines for work.

Ankeny is very suburban in the sense that it has seen a lot of development in the past 50 or so years. There’s a small historical district located in the city center, with a few mom and pop type shops and older homes, but the majority of the city has been developed since the 1960s. This means that there are plenty of newer apartment complexes, condominiums and townhomes for your renting pleasure. It also means that most of your shopping, dining and nightlife will happen in big box stores and chain restaurants located in the malls and shopping centers of Ankeny. Don’t fret, though! If you’re looking for independently owned shops and restaurants, you’re just a 15-minute drive from Des Moines.

The center of town is located at the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street. These two roads divide the town into quadrants, with each quadrant having its own unique character. The type of rental you want will probably determine which section of town you end up in.

The southern portions of town are where you’ll see some of the older 1960s development. Affordable apartment complexes and the occasional rental home are typically what you’ll find available. The southeastern portion of town generally has more rentals, but you can find the odd apartment on the west side, as well. Two bedroom properties in this area tend to range from $500-$700 per month.

There’s plenty of newer development in the northern part of town. Here, you’ll find a lot of townhomes, newer apartment complexes and condominiums, particularly in the area around Saylorville Lake. Many of these newer apartments offer great amenities, including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, these developments will usually offer more in the way of flexible leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms in the north skew on the slightly more expensive side than southern rentals, generally ranging from $600-$800.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Ankeny, either. Though some rentals may have limitations on the number or size of pets, you can frequently find apartments that will accept furry friends of all kinds. Remember to ask your landlord prior to signing the lease to avoid any hairy situations (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

So welcome to Ankeny, dear Internet renter! Enjoy all the suburban comforts this Des Moines area city has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ankeny?
In Ankeny, the median rent is $544 for a studio, $644 for a 1-bedroom, $793 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,074 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ankeny, check out our monthly Ankeny Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ankeny?
Some of the colleges located in the Ankeny area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ankeny?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ankeny from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Johnston.

