147 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

The Neighborhoods

Downtown Des Moines sits squarely on the banks of the Des Moines River, it is home to the Des Moines Metro Opera and Civic Center, and, obviously, it is the major commercial center of the city. But downtown Des Moines contains some surprising housing options for the Midwestern urbanite. For instance, the historical neighborhood of East Village has a wide variety of mixed-use condominiums and lofts in both new construction and older, renovated buildings. East Village is no misnomer, as this trendy enclave is home to a strip of restaurants and bars along Court Avenue similar to ones found in its New York City counterpart.

Western Des Moines

Sherman Hill and Beaverdale may be the neighborhoods for you. These regions are full of older homes and apartment buildings, though there are various area bars and restaurants. Adjacent to Beaverdale, there's the neighborhood of Drake.

The 'Burbs and Far-flung Des Moines

Des Moines' many suburbs ring the city from all sides and provide alternatives to city living. The suburb of West Des Moines has an abundance of rentals close to the premier regional shopping center, Jordan Creek Town Center. Southside Des Moines is a developing area that has large, affordable rentals and a plethora of shopping centers.