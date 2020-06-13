147 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$937
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
East Village
1 Unit Available
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Pioneer Park
15 Units Available
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$656
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beaverdale
42 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
Downtown Des Moines
22 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Des Moines
8 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Waterbury
1 Unit Available
5050 Ingersoll Ave
5050 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
850 sqft
Garden level apartment with private entrance. Cute apartment available in prime area on Ingersoll Ave. Parking space included! Located close to everything at 5050 Ingersoll. Super cute building with availability as a rarity! Heat included.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southwestern Hills
2 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Des Moines

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Des Moines is $656, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $807.
Studio
$554
1 Bed
$656
2 Beds
$807
3+ Beds
$1,095
City GuideDes Moines
Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines and the surrounding 'burbs are home to 58 neighborhoods, each with its own set of assets. So where should you begin your apartment hunt?

The Neighborhoods

Downtown Des Moines sits squarely on the banks of the Des Moines River, it is home to the Des Moines Metro Opera and Civic Center, and, obviously, it is the major commercial center of the city. But downtown Des Moines contains some surprising housing options for the Midwestern urbanite. For instance, the historical neighborhood of East Village has a wide variety of mixed-use condominiums and lofts in both new construction and older, renovated buildings. East Village is no misnomer, as this trendy enclave is home to a strip of restaurants and bars along Court Avenue similar to ones found in its New York City counterpart.

Western Des Moines

Sherman Hill and Beaverdale may be the neighborhoods for you. These regions are full of older homes and apartment buildings, though there are various area bars and restaurants. Adjacent to Beaverdale, there's the neighborhood of Drake.

The 'Burbs and Far-flung Des Moines

Des Moines' many suburbs ring the city from all sides and provide alternatives to city living. The suburb of West Des Moines has an abundance of rentals close to the premier regional shopping center, Jordan Creek Town Center. Southside Des Moines is a developing area that has large, affordable rentals and a plethora of shopping centers.

Rental Tips

Let's get down to brass tacks, but don't worry, these brass tacks are probably the nicest ones you'll ever meet. Kiplinger has ranked Des Moines number seven in its best cities of 2010 guide. What does this mean for you? Well, renting in Des Moines is a process as friendly as the people you will encounter in your new hometown. Though most realtors recommend starting your apartment hunt 60 to 90 days before your move in date, the wide variety of housing options and extensive vacancies make it fairly easy to find an apartment that suits your needs.

What about cost?

Well, once you've left the downtown area--where rent is generally $100-200 above average--prices for rentals are pretty much standard across all neighborhoods. Expect to pay between $500-600 a month for a one bedroom and between $750-900 a month for a two bedroom. Larger and newly renovated apartments may cost slightly more, but overall Des Moines' apartment pricing system is pretty much the same.

Apartments and Duplexes and Condos, Oh My!

The type of rental you're looking for will determine whether or not you need to seek a realtor's services. No surprise, each neighborhood of Des Moines--with the exception of downtown--has rental opportunities in apartments, single-family homes, condos and duplexes. Real estate agents provide the best access to larger apartment buildings, condominiums and town houses. The high-end lofts and condominiums of downtown Des Moines are brokered by realtors and management companies. However, smaller apartment buildings, single-family home rentals and duplexes are frequently rented without the aid of a real estate agent, through rental websites and newspapers.

The Dotted Line

Before you can put your John Hancock on a lease agreement, most realtors and landlords require an apartment application, a processing fee of $20-$35 and a credit check. Be prepared to sign a lease of one year to 18 months and pay a security deposit, as well as first and last month's rent.

Commuting and Public Transportation

Des Moines is the home of the touted "19-minute commute," as locals claim that the drive time to downtown from almost anywhere in the metropolitan area can be done in 19 minutes or less. Great news for drivers, but the carless, too, can get around relatively easily. There are over 300-miles of bike trails and on-street bike lanes throughout the city. The extensive bus system, known to locals by the acronym DART, can get you to all of the major neighborhoods of metropolitan Des Moines for $1.75 one way. In addition to short drive times and an extensive bus route, the D-line bus--a free old timey trolley--services the downtown area weekdays every 10 minutes until 6:00 PM.

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Des Moines?
    In Des Moines, the median rent is $554 for a studio, $656 for a 1-bedroom, $807 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Des Moines, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Des Moines?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Des Moines include Downtown Des Moines, Drake, Southwestern Hills, East Village, and Watrous South.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Des Moines?
    Some of the colleges located in the Des Moines area include Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, Des Moines Area Community College, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Des Moines?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Des Moines from include West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, Ankeny, and Johnston.

