Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM

75 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$973
677 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 07:15pm
Woodland Heights
5 Units Available
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Drake
11 Units Available
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
7 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
839 sqft
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$590
505 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Village
10 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Downtown Des Moines
13 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
22 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

