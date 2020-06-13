Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Finding an apartment in Des Moines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$590
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Downtown Des Moines
13 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Sherman Hill
3 Units Available
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$756
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$525
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,198
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arbor Peak
3 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Village
204 Units Available
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
Downtown Des Moines
2 Units Available
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Good Park
1 Unit Available
1042 18th St
1042 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$525
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3rd floor studio apartment with new carpet and newer windows. Coin laundry on the main level. Easy access to I235. Walking distance to downtown and local attractions, restaurant's and events.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316
1216 East Seneca Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath **NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT -Variety restaurant options located nearby B-Bops, Wendy's, KFC -Nearby Post Office, Walgreens & new QuikTrip -Walkable to nearby

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
688 Bridal Row
688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Beaver
1 Unit Available
4108 Aurora Avenue
4108 Aurora Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1507 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath with many updates - New cabinets and granite counters - Finished basement - Large shaded and fenced in backyard - appliances included Call today this one won't last long! 515.334.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
120 SW 5th St #407
120 Southwest 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
834 sqft
What a deal.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waveland Park
1 Unit Available
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
400 E Locust St #216
400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - (RLNE5857771)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheridan Gardens
1 Unit Available
3306 E 36th Ct
3306 East 36th Court, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nicely Updated Duplex - + Living room open to kitchen. + Kitchen opens to walk-out deck. + Two spacious bedrooms. + Separate driveway parking. + No rear neighbors and huge yard. (RLNE5827348)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Carpenter
4 Units Available
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines and the surrounding 'burbs are home to 58 neighborhoods, each with its own set of assets. So where should you begin your apartment hunt? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Des Moines, IA

Finding an apartment in Des Moines that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

