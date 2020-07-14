Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:25 PM
16 Apartments For Rent Near DMACC
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Trilein Village by Artisan
417 NE Trilein Dr #306, Ankeny, IA
Studio
$650
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a carefully maintained green space and landscaped grounds, you can enjoy natural beauty right from your front door.
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
2071 Southwest Cascade Falls Drive
2071 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
1617 SW White Birch Circle
1617 Southwest White Birch Circle, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
DMACC AREA!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
214 SE 2nd Street
214 Southeast 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
214 SE 2nd Street Available 07/31/20 LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1805 South West White Birch Cir
1805 SW White Birch Cir, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Welcome home to this two bedroom, two bathroom condo in southwest Ankeny. This lower level unit has the Master bedroom along with attached bathroom. 2nd bedroom and another bathroom round out the unit.
230 NW College Ave
230 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Available 08/07/20 ECONOMICAL LIVING IN ANKENY! - Property Id: 211846 Affordable 1 BR 1 BA with FREE heat, water, sewer, and trash! Wall A/C, range, and fridge provided. Laundry in building. No Smoking. No dogs.
222 NW College Ave
222 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Available 08/07/20 FREE HEAT, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!!! - Property Id: 217343 Affordable Ankeny 1 BR 1 BA upper level apartment with water, sewer, trash, and heat ALL FREE! Wall air conditioning unit, fridge, and range included.
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 **Special** Next approved applicant receives half off 1st and last months rent with 13 month lease! Apply on Turbotenant.com to PROPERTY ID: 260642! Large 2 Bed 1.
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
213 NW Arlan Drive
213 Northwest Arlan Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
775 sqft
213 NW Arlan Drive Available 08/10/20 ANKENY BRICK!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
1835 SW White Birch Cir #10
1835 Southwest White Birch Circle, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1214 sqft
- 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FKRGozj8HNn&brand=0 (RLNE5912805)