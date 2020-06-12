Apartment List
/
IA
/
des moines
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

100 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1117 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$942
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
688 Bridal Row
688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Beaver
1 Unit Available
4108 Aurora Avenue
4108 Aurora Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1507 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath with many updates - New cabinets and granite counters - Finished basement - Large shaded and fenced in backyard - appliances included Call today this one won't last long! 515.334.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waveland Park
1 Unit Available
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol East
1 Unit Available
712 E 18th Street
712 East 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - Get anywhere in minutes with this house conveniently located near I-235. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4827816)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Meadow Court
2000 Meadow Court, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Exciting Move-in Special .

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lower Beaver
1 Unit Available
4124 Lower Beaver Rd
4124 Lower Beaver Road, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
BRICK!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Beaverdale - CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488 https://my.matterport.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairground
1 Unit Available
2337 E Grand Ave
2337 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1048 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home- Pyramid Property Solutions - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Has a one stall detached garage and partially fenced yard. To set up a showing please call or text Byron 515-707-0598 or Ryan 515-259-0622.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
648 26th St
648 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
864 sqft
Remodeled Centrally-located 3 BED HOUSE - Check out the virtual tour --> http://ow.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9043 Woodmayr Dr
9043 Woodmayr Drive, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1403 sqft
3 Bedroom Split Level in Norwalk - Clean and move in ready home in Norwalk. Address is 9043 Woodmayr Dr, Norwalk. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, 3 seasons room, and 1 stall attached garage. Call it home today.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook MHC
5975 Northeast Berwick Drive, Polk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1344 sqft
SAY HELLO TO YOUR NEW HOME! NEW 3 Bed/2 bath open floorplan homes come with Central Air, Whirlpool gas stove, large refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Never hand wash dishes again with this Whirlpool dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Christie Lane
141 Christie Lane, Pleasant Hill, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1134 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
    Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
    Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Cheap PlacesDes Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Moines Furnished ApartmentsDes Moines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Moines Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
    Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
    Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
    East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
    Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
    Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
    Iowa State University