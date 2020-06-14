Apartment List
/
IA
/
des moines
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:54 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
East Village
1 Unit Available
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Village
9 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$590
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$756
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$525
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
Downtown Des Moines
2 Units Available
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
688 Bridal Row
688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
1345 7th St
1345 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1043 sqft
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be the first to live in this completely remodeled building! The original wood flooring was rehabilitated where possible! All new appliances, HE Furnace & AC, all new modern fixtures, flooring, kitchen,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Drake
1 Unit Available
3317 Crocker St
3317 Crocker Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
This Single Family home features a bedroom on the main level with a full bathroom. Also found on the main level is a Living Room which opens into a dining area both featuring beautiful wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Windsor Heights
3 Units Available
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
City Guide for Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines and the surrounding 'burbs are home to 58 neighborhoods, each with its own set of assets. So where should you begin your apartment hunt? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Des Moines, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Moines 3 BedroomsDes Moines Accessible ApartmentsDes Moines Apartments with Balcony
Des Moines Apartments with GarageDes Moines Apartments with GymDes Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDes Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDes Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Apartments with Pool
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Cheap PlacesDes Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsDes Moines Furnished ApartmentsDes Moines Pet Friendly PlacesDes Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University