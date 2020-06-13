/
140 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA📍
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
The Legacy
14 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9043 Woodmayr Dr
9043 Woodmayr Drive, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1403 sqft
3 Bedroom Split Level in Norwalk - Clean and move in ready home in Norwalk. Address is 9043 Woodmayr Dr, Norwalk. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, 3 seasons room, and 1 stall attached garage. Call it home today.
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Waterbury
1 Unit Available
5050 Ingersoll Ave
5050 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
850 sqft
Garden level apartment with private entrance. Cute apartment available in prime area on Ingersoll Ave. Parking space included! Located close to everything at 5050 Ingersoll. Super cute building with availability as a rarity! Heat included.
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Southwoods Knolls
1 Unit Available
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$791
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Plaza 50 in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
4 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Arbor Peak
3 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
This apartment home is available to view and move in nowt. Pet-friendly, no breed restrictions. No more than 2 pets weighing 40 lbs or less each. Initial pet fee ($200 for first pet $100 for the second) and monthly pet rent ($25/mo per pet) apply.
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 10
810 Payton Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 54
810 Payton Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit.
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.
1 Unit Available
828 12th Street
828 12th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
Indianola Hills
1 Unit Available
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Norwalk, the median rent is $613 for a studio, $725 for a 1-bedroom, $892 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,210 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norwalk, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Norwalk area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwalk from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.