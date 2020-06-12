135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North of Grand
6 Units Available
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1008 sqft
A beautiful community near the area's best dining and shopping. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck and clubhouse. Apartments feature a private balcony and patio, large kitchen and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Drake
3 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$805
693 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1254 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Downtown Des Moines
16 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
23 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
East Village
204 Units Available
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
Downtown Des Moines
2 Units Available
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303
700 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303 Available 06/15/20 Downtown Marriott Penthouse 2bed 2bath Condo - Executive Penthouse Condo with superb views of Downtown Des Moines including views of the EMC building, HUB Tower, Principal Park and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Gardens
1 Unit Available
3306 E 36th Ct
3306 East 36th Court, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nicely Updated Duplex - + Living room open to kitchen. + Kitchen opens to walk-out deck. + Two spacious bedrooms. + Separate driveway parking. + No rear neighbors and huge yard. (RLNE5827348)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316
1216 East Seneca Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath **NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT -Variety restaurant options located nearby B-Bops, Wendy's, KFC -Nearby Post Office, Walgreens & new QuikTrip -Walkable to nearby

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
3031 Grand Ave #306
3031 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
3031 Grand Ave #306 Available 07/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Grand Ave - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the corner of 31st and Grand. This condo is located in a great building complete with underground parking and social room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Meredith
1 Unit Available
4807 Aurora Avenue
4807 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
1345 7th St
1345 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1043 sqft
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be the first to live in this completely remodeled building! The original wood flooring was rehabilitated where possible! All new appliances, HE Furnace & AC, all new modern fixtures, flooring, kitchen,

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Drake
1 Unit Available
3317 Crocker St
3317 Crocker Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
This Single Family home features a bedroom on the main level with a full bathroom. Also found on the main level is a Living Room which opens into a dining area both featuring beautiful wood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 10
810 Payton Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.

June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Moines Rent Report. Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Des Moines rents held steady over the past month

Des Moines rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Des Moines stand at $657 for a one-bedroom apartment and $808 for a two-bedroom. Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Des Moines over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $986, are the two other major cities in the state besides Des Moines to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Des Moines, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Des Moines is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $808 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Des Moines.
    • While rents in Des Moines fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

